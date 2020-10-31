Plans for glamping pods at north-east farm

Plans have been lodged to create a new glamping site near a north-east village.

Blueprints submitted by Louise Rae Architect on behalf of their client Mr and Mrs Browne set out the proposal for their farm at Mill of Garvock.

It is situated around four miles from Fordoun and as well building two wooden pods they also want to create a car park area.

A supporting statement submitted alongside the proposals said it would provide an economic boost to the area and would also help the farm.

The document said: “The proposed glamping pods at Mill of Garvock will bring a number of economic and social benefits to the area.

“This type of accommodation is becoming increasingly very popular as it gives visitors the opportunity to enjoy a more comfortable camping experience in their own self contained accommodation.

“At Mill of Garvock they can do this in a quiet and secluded rural location whilst having easy access to all of the above.

“During a time where smaller farm holdings are often not viable solely as a farming businesses it is becoming increasingly important for farmers to diversify and find other areas in which they can contribute to the overall success of the business.

“There is no known accommodation of this type on offer in the immediate surrounding area, therefore it is seen as a welcomed addition that will not impact on any existing developments.

“The glamping pods are an alternative way of camping and the proposals will not impact on the more traditional style of campsites within the north-east coastal areas.”