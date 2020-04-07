Plans for former Aberdeen school take step forward

Plans for a former Aberdeen school have taken a step forward – after a building warrant to demolish part of the site was granted.

Grampian Housing Association hopes to create affordable homes at the former Victoria Road School site in Torry, with the main school buildings being retained for use.

It has been working alongside the Torry Development Trust to develop the proposals.

A planning application was lodged with Aberdeen City Council in November last year.

It is still being considered by the local authority.

The school was built 142 years ago and survived bombings from the German Luftwaffe on June 30 1940.

A fire broke out at the premises in May last year, with firefighters remaining on scene until the next morning, dampening down the land surrounding the building.

However, an investigation carried out by the emergency services into the fire, which was hampered due to structuring being deemed unsafe, proved inconclusive.

This week the council granted a warrant to knock down the former ship chandler’s building which is located to the west of the school site.

It is estimated the work will cost around £60,000.

The warrant, which has been granted to Grampian Housing Association, means the work will need to be carried out by April 2 2023.

As part of the wider plans, it is hoped that two new buildings will be created and the existing ones will be kept and converted to allow it to accommodate 50 affordable homes, a nursery and a community space.

The scheme is being led by architect Steven Berry from David Murray Associates.

It was hoped work would begin this summer on the project.

A spokeswoman for Grampian Housing Association said: “The key focus of this community regeneration project is our commitment to retaining and converting the two existing granite school buildings along with newbuild homes to provide much-needed affordable housing and community facilities.

“We have received a demolition warrant for the two buildings on the adjoining part of the site.

“We have also been awarded a contract for the strip-out operations including the removal of pigeon guano to make the existing school buildings safe for further detailed inspections.”