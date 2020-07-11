Plans for forestry operations building in north-east woods submitted

New proposals have been submitted to a local authority to build within a north-east forest.

Wcp Architects lodged the plans with Aberdeenshire Council on behalf of Newton Croft Farms Ltd for Wogle Wood, near Kinellar.

It proposes to erect a building on site to allow for efficient harvesting, drying and extraction of timber for its ongoing commercial forestry operation business.

If approved, the building will be sourced locally and second-hand, as the firm aims to carry out operations to reduce the carbon footprint of the business.

It will store a variety of tools, machinery and PPE, and allow the maintenance of stored items in a clean and dry environment. It will also be used to store and dry logs.

A statement submitted alongside the application states: “To further enhance and accelerate the drying of logs, the building will be fitted with a wood burning bio-mass boiler to generate warm air. This installation has green credentials and will ensure efficient drying operations can continue throughout the year.”