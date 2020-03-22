Plans for flats at former Aberdeen asylum backed

Councillors have backed plans to build dozens of flats in the grounds of a former Aberdeen asylum.

Cala Homes submitted plans for 32 homes on May Baird Avenue at the former Ross Clinic.

Aberdeen City Council’s planning committee have now approved the plans.

Cala’s land director Ross Maclennan said: “We believe this development will bring much-needed high quality apartments to the city centre.

“We carefully considered feedback from local people and other key stakeholders to ensure these new apartments are in keeping with their surroundings.”

The plans were passed despite a motion to reject them from local councillor Bill Cormie over loss of green space.

Mr Cormie said: “We are slowly eroding every bit of green space in the area.”

Committee convener Marie Boulton said: “When you live on the edge of the city centre you have to be prepared to make a level of sacrifice. Our officers have gone a long way to find an acceptable solution.”