Supermarket scraps plans for car wash at north-east store

A supermarket giant has withdrawn plans for a car-washing facility at one of its north-east stores

Asda had submitted plans to Aberdeenshire Council for the hand-wash and valet operation at its store on Watermill Road in Fraserburgh.

The store had been looking for a change of use for 12 parking spaces at the facility.

It would have been run by Waves Car Wash.

However, the local authority has been informed by Asda the plans have been withdrawn.

A statement from Waves Car Wash said it wouldn’t have led to an increase in traffic in the area.

It said: “The service would operate from nine parking spaces.

“It is likely the facility would be used in association with a trip to the supermarket rather than a purpose-built trip.

“We believe there will be no significant increase in traffic or car park usage associated with the car wash.”