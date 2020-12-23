Plans for extension at BrewDog HQ approved

An extension to a major craft brewer’s north-east headquarters has been approved by planning bosses.

BrewDog applied for permission to add space for a plant room at their base in Ellon in September.

Now Aberdeenshire Council have given the project at Balmacassie Drive their backing.

A report by the local authority said during a site visit part of the extension was already partially built.

The document also the addition to the complex is “minor” and fits in with the surrounding area.

It said: “At the time of the site visit the building was partially constructed.

“The building is linked to a much larger structure of similar design which

extends past the south east of the site. The surrounding buildings in the estate are of a similar style, typically utilitarian for the industrial context of the area.

“The proposed works are relatively minor in scale. The proposed style of the extension and the proposed materials are in keeping with the surrounding area. The site is located within an industrial estate and the nature of the proposed works are of similar utilitarian style. The two proposed flues bring about no concerns.”