Plans for energy transition zone near Aberdeen farm criticised

Plans to create an energy transition zone on the site of an Aberdeen park and animal farm have been branded “unreasonable” by a local councillor.

Aberdeen City Council revealed proposals to create the zone, which would cover a 70-acre site occupied by St Fittick’s Park and Doonies Rare Breeds Farm.

However Torry and Ferryhill councillor Audrey Nicoll called for “the last bit of green space” in the area to be saved.

She added: “The people of Torry have already had the incinerator and harbour traffic put upon them so they certainly don’t need a further industrial estate.”

Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said: “It’s vital we have an ETZ to safeguard Aberdeen’s place in the future of the energy sector.”

Doonies Rare Breeds Farm covers 134 acres and specialises in breeding rare and endangered breeds of British Livestock.