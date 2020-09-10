Plans for electric car charging point in north-east village approved

Plans for an electric vehicle charging point in a north-east village have been approved.

Pennan Harbour Trust applied for permission for the apparatus to be installed in July and now Aberdeenshire Council has backed the project.

The charger would be at the village harbour and accessible to the public.

Documents submitted alongside the application said it would be an Ensto EVC 100 charging station and the move also has the support of the Energy Saving Trust.

A report by local authority planning chiefs said the unit would “blend in” with the surrounding area on Shore Street and would not have an adverse impact on the village.

It said: “The proposed charging unit would not be overly conspicuous and would blend in with the surrounding uses.

“Pennan is a small historic fishing village with a number of traditional characteristics and while the proposed development is a more modern development, due to its limited scale and neutral finish it would not erode the character of the surrounding area nor would it result in any loss of amenity to the surrounding area.”

Pennan is famous after featuring in the 1983 Bill Forsyth film Local Hero. Its red phone box has proved a draw for tourists for almost 40 years.

In the summer the village’s inn was taken over by German couple Roland and Monika Focht.