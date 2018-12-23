Plans for driveway at historic Aberdeen mansion

Plans have been lodged to build a new access and driveway at a historic mansion.

Kirkwood Homes has applied to Aberdeen City Council for permission to create a new driveway and access through an existing boundary wall at Inchgarth House, on Inchgarth Road.

The proposals would include closing up the existing driveway along with landscaping works to the property grounds.

The application is the latest in a series of proposals which have been put forward to develop the C-listed property, including plans for a single-storey storage building.

