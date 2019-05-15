Plans for drive-thru coffee shop in north-east town approved

Plans to build a new drive-thru coffee shop near the new Aberdeen FC stadium have been approved.

Councillors approved proposals for the Starbucks at Arnhall Business Park in Westhill.

Planning officers had recommended the development be approved last month but councillors deferred the decision.

It was to allow the design of the coffee chain’s building to be altered and for a design change to the roof.

More than 50 objections have been lodged against the scheme, with claims it would draw people away from Westhill town centre and reduce footfall in the area.

Ron McKail, Westhill and district councillor, put forward the motion at the Garioch area committee yesterday to approve the proposals.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He said: “We have a national company which has agreed to make changes.

“This is an important development for Westhill and it received a number of objections.

“The objectors are not in favour for a variety of reasons, but if we are to consider this on planning policies, then in my view we have to accept the recommendations of the planning officer and grant full planning permission.”

Ward colleague David Aitchison said: “We asked for design changes to be looked at and they have been.

“I’m largely happy with what’s happened and I think it’s an improvement.

“It is worthwhile asking for developers to go away and look at designs again and it’s something to consider for the future.”

A report considered by the councillors on the committee said: “The use will generate jobs and will be complementary to the existing mix of uses on the wider business park.”