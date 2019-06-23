Plans for digital advertising at Aberdeen bus stop blocked

Plans for digital advertising at an Aberdeen bus shelter have been blocked over fears about the impact on the area’s visual amenity.

Proposals had been put forward to Aberdeen City Council to upgrade and install a double-sided digital display at the existing bus shelter opposite 533 Great Northern Road.

However, council planners have refused planning permission for the changes.

The notice said: “The proposed double-sided digital display would have an unacceptable impact on visual amenity through the installation of a standalone and stark individual feature within an open and exposed environment, highly visible from a number of surrounding viewpoints, particularly during darker periods of the day and at night.

“The proposed technology results in a far brighter and ‘crisper’ effect than that associated with a backlit static poster, as exists currently.”