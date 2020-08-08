Plans for north-east dedication to ‘Scottish Samurai’ approved

Plans for a memorial garden in honour of an iconic north-east industrialist have been approved by council bosses.

The local authority has been leading the scheme to mark the legacy of Thomas Blake Glover with a dedicated space at Commerce Street in Fraserburgh called Glover Birthplace.

It will pay tribute to the man known as the Scottish Samurai, who was born in Fraserburgh and went on to help found key industries in Japan.

The businessman is recognised as a key figure in the industrialisation of the country and helped found the ship-building company that later became Mitsubishi.

Glover passed away in December 1911, aged 73, at his home in Tokyo and was buried at the Sakamoto International Cemetery in Nagasaki.

The memorial garden will be built on the site of the home he was born in which no longer exists.

A report by Aberdeenshire Council officials said they backed the idea for the dedication as it would enhance the area and also encourage tourists.

The document said: “The proposal seeks to create a memorial garden for public use on a vacant site in Fraserburgh’s town centre.

“In doing so, the proposal would improve the overall appearance of the area, and as such, the proposal is looked upon favourably as it would bring an unsightly area back into use.

“The proposed use of the site would encourage public visitors and the active use of the site, and therefore would not have a detrimental impact on the character of the town centre.

“In principle, it is considered to enhance and support the vitality and viability of the town centre, and would not adversely impact the surrounding land uses and amenity.”

The vacant site will be landscaped into a Japanese-themed courtyard garden and will tell the story of Glover’s life.

Alison Simpson, community engagement officer for the Fraserburgh 2021 Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme, said: “This is a pivotal development which will draw new visitors to Fraserburgh town centre – they can then choose to visit other attractions, spend money in the shops and take advantage of our hospitality.

“Fraserburgh 2021 and regeneration funds plus private contributions have been secured to contribute to the delivery of the public space.”