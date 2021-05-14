Plans for Covid testing centre to be installed at Union Square

Plans have been lodged to install a Covid testing centre in Aberdeen’s Union Square.

Private Covid-19 screening company Cignpost Diagnostics has applied for a building warrant to build the testing hub on the ground floor of the shopping centre.

If accepted, it will be in unit 15, which is where jewelers Rox used to be located before it closed permanently.

The building warrant states that the existing retail unit will be stripped out, with a Covid testing centre being installed in its place.

Tinto Architecture is the agent behind the application, which needs to be discussed by Aberdeen City Council planners before being accepted or rejected.

Cignpost Diagnostics is a healthcare business that provides Covid screening and other services t0 private and corporate clients, including golf’s European Tour.

On their website, they describe themselves as delivering “world-class solutions in response to the current Covid-19 pandemic.

“We combine operational agility with leading scientific test technologies to create Covid-19 safe environments.”

The building work has been valued at £25,000, with the application due to be reviewed by June 8.

If successful, it will become the first testing centre inside an Aberdeen shopping centre, and shoppers will be able to be tested for Covid, even if they don’t have any symptoms.

It is not known whether it will be PCR or lateral flow tests offered at the testing unit, but Cignpost is well-known for their quick PCR tests that only take between two t four hours to get back.