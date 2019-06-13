Plans for council-run bus services in Aberdeen take step forward

Plans for council-run bus services in Aberdeen have moved a step closer following support from MSPs.

Politicians in Holyrood backed proposals to allow local councils new powers to operate their own bus services.

Amendments to the Transport (Scotland) Bill at Stage 2 were passed at the Scottish Parliament’s Rural Economy and Connectivity Committee, paving the way for the move.

The first amendment, tabled by Scottish Labour, would allow every council in Scotland to run bus services, while the second amendment by the Scottish Government would allow councils to set up arms-length bus companies.

Sandra Macdonald, Aberdeen Labour and the administration’s transport spokeswoman, said: “I think this is a real opportunity for us in Aberdeen to go forward with buses here and to deliver local services for local people.

“It might be worth working with others. I think that would include working with the Scottish Government to see how the model might be funded.

“I think Aberdeen City Council is well placed and would be able to run a very good service and be responsive to local needs.

“I hope that comes to pass. We are one step further on the road to getting the buses back into municipal ownership.”

Aberdeen Labour has been vocal in its call for more powers to be handed down to councils, with the party pledging in their most recent manifesto to reintroduce a council-owned and operated service, like the previous Grampian Buses, to the city.

Aberdeen councillors visited First Bus’ King Street headquarters on Friday to hear first-hand the plans for First Aberdeen following the announcement by the parent group last month that it intends to sell off the bus business.

Councillors have argued this could be sold to the city council in light of the announcement.

Mrs Thatcher’s Transport Act of 1985 opened the door to privatisation, with Aberdeen’s First Bus buying out Grampian Buses in 1989.

A spokesman for First Aberdeen previously said: “As this process (the sale) unfolds, we will continue to operate our services as usual, working closely with our local authority partners and demonstrating to our customers through the service we offer them.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “The Scottish Government’s amendment will allow local transport authorities to set up companies which would operate in a similar manner to Lothian buses, providing local services within a commercial market.

“Transparency will be key, with local transport authority companies operating in the same way as any other commercial bus operators, and subject to all the usual registration and licensing requirements.”