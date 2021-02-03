Plans for community garden in Stonehaven recommended for approval

Councillors are being recommended to green light plans for a new community garden in a north-east town.

The Stonehaven Business Association put forward proposals to create a public garden space in Stonehaven’s Market Square in November last year.

It’s hoped it will be an attractive space for people to meet and enjoy, and bring a bit of greenery into the town square, creating a focal point.

Now, councillors in the Kincardine and Mearns area committee are recommended to give the go-ahead to the project when it meets next week.

The Phoenix Community Garden will be placed next to the granite fountain in Market Square if approved.

Plans for the garden were created by local architect Nicki Ritchie, who was inspired by the town’s history when creating the design.

© Nicki Ritchie

The initial idea came about on the back of consultations with local community groups after the announcement of the Phoenix Fund in May last year, which aims to help local economies recover by providing financial support to business-led projects in towns in the north-east.

It is also hoped that it might improve the “economic and social vibrancy” of Stonehaven, and increase the footfall into the town centre, which has been affected by the general downturn in the high street, accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A report which will be discussed by councillors when the area committee meets on February 9, said: “The proposed community space is described as being influenced by the many aspects of Stonehaven community and the history of the town. The design, in terms of its form, is intended to specifically reflect the famous Stonehaven fireballs.

“A combination of curved seating, planters and screens formed by vertical timber posts are proposed in combinations with a mixture of hardstanding that also reflect the curved forms that characterise the development. The proposed materials include a mixture of hardwood and pressure treated softwood timber, stainless steel, natural slate coping stones and a mixture of slates, stone setts and stone paving slabs are to be utilised to form the proposed hardstanding areas.

© Hyve Architects

“The planning authority considers that the application is for a development that is in accordance with the Aberdeenshire Local Development Plan 2017. The proposed development is considered to represent a high-quality regeneration of an existing area of underutilised open space in the heart of the Stonehaven Town Centre and conservation area.”

The planning permission would be subject to several conditions before work could go ahead if the officers recommendations are approved.

These include two litter/dog waste bins being provided, and either a sample or details of the colour of materials will have to be approved before work can start to ensure it preserves or enhances the character or appearance of the conservation area.