Plans for communication cabinets in Aberdeen

Plans have been submitted to install communications infrastructure on several streets in Aberdeen.

Harlequin Group has applied to Aberdeen City Council on behalf of Openreach to install Huawei cabinets at three separate locations in the city.

The 1.3 metre-tall installations would be placed on Carnie Drive, Manor Avenue and Rosemount Place.

Planning documents submitted alongside the application state: “As an operator of a public electronic communications network of its intention to install telecommunications apparatus.

“The above mentioned telecommunications apparatus will not be installed until after the expiry of the prescribed 28 days beginning with the service of this notice in accordance with section 3(a)(i) of the order.”

The application will be heard by Aberdeen City Council’s planning committee in due course.