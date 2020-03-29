Plans for car wash at Aberdeen supermarket approved

Parking spaces at an Aberdeen supermarket will be transformed into a car wash.

Council planners granted permission for a hand car wash including a cabin, installation of a canopy and an automatic number plate recognition camera at Asda in Garthdee.

Waves Valeting Services is behind the proposals which would take over 14 parking spaces.

This would involve the installation of a concrete wash pad, erection of a canopy and a cabin.

According to a design statement, the car wash will create “new and sustainable economic growth in the area” and will create an estimated four full-time and four part-time jobs.

The document states: “The car wash will also provide increased consumer choice with the addition of the service.”

Waves Valeting believes people using its services will be shoppers which will not increase traffic in the area.