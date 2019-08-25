Plans for bike track at north-east park take step forward

Plans for a bicycle track in a north-east park have taken a step forward after an initial concept design was revealed.

Alford-based Friends of Haughton Park are aiming to create an all-weather pump track and mountain bike skills area.

It will incorporate areas designed for beginner riders from young children to adults.

The organisation is aiming to finalise costs and has appealed for volunteers to fundraise.

In a statement, Friends of Haughton Park said: “This is the first major project of the Friends of Haughton Park and our aim is to provide a top quality, all-weather pump track and mountain bike skills area within the park, suitable for all ages and abilities.

“Everyone from tots on balance bikes to older skilled and non-skilled riders will be able to enjoy the facility.

“Our next steps will be to finalise the details and step up our fundraising.”