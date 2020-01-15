Plans for approved for north-east boxing club’s new home

Councillors have approved plans for a north-east boxing club to move into a former storage unit.

Inverurie Boxing Club, which currently meets in Inverurie Academy, applied to convert an old workshop at Midmill Business Park in Kintore into a dedicated space.

Members of Garioch area committee unanimously approved the application yesterday.

Planners said approval of the plans would allow the club to have dedicated facilities to the benefit of members.

Councillor Martin Ford, who represents East Garioch and supported the plan, said: “This is the sensible thing to do.”