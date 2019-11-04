Plans for apartments at Jack Nicklaus’ north-east golf course

Developers have submitted plans to build apartments at the site of a proposed golf course designed by legendary American player Jack Nicklaus.

Developers at FM Group have said they hope to begin construction on the site at Ury Estate in Stonehaven by the end of the year.

They have now lodged plans to build 19 “high quality” apartments above the clubhouse which would be based in the derelict Ury House mansion building.

This would replace plans for five hotel bedrooms previously approved by the council.

It is proposed that the sale of the apartments would part-fund the building of the golf course.

Suites for those travelling to the area to play at the course are being built in a walled garden on the estate.

A spokesman for the FM Group said: “It is still intended to commence construction of the Jack Nicklaus golf course later this year, which is expected to take three years, with the clubhouse opening in conjunction with this.

“Revenue raised from the apartment sales will part-fund the early establishment of the golf course and running of the golf clubhouse.

“To complement this use, it is intended to operate the 32 bedroom suites consented for the walled garden, which will be serviced by facilities at the clubhouse for eating and drinking along with check-in and concierge services.

“These will provide accommodation for visiting golfers and tourists coming to the area.

“The introduction of apartments on the upper floors of Ury House is a complementary and appropriate use for the former residential mansion house and in conjunction with the golf course will safeguard its use for the foreseeable future.”

The ground floor of Ury House will be used as the clubhouse. It will include a bar, pro shop, locker rooms, kitchen and fitness room.