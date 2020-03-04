Plans for almost 1,200 homes, cemetery, health centre and football pitches for north-east town

Kirkton Development has been allocated permission for 600 homes – plus sites for education/community use, a health centre and a cemetery near a north-east town.

The development is planned for the area south of Boothy Road, between the A981 and Kirkton Brae in Fraserburgh.

According to the Local Development Plan, due to go before councillors tomorrow, the Kirkton Development could “emulate the historic grid layout of the town, thereby creating a sense of place with a mix of house sizes”.

A second development, on land to the west of the town has also been ringfenced for 590 homes and land for two full-sized grass pitches with changing facilities.

Work on the land earmarked for the second development is already planned, with 350 homes to be built by 2031.

Due to the nature of the site, the plan believes it could also be used to “emulate the historic grid layout of the town”.

Councillors will discuss the plans at tomorrow’s full council meeting.