Plans for almost 100 new affordable flats in Aberdeen given go-ahead

Plans for dozens of affordable flats have been given the green light by councillors.

Proposals for 92 apartments on Auchmill Road went before Aberdeen City Council’s planning committee yesterday.

Councillors unanimously approved the plans, which will see the development built on a site previously used for the sale and servicing of commercial vehicles.

A four-storey block containing 60 homes has already been built at the site.

The 92 homes in the new development will be contained in a four-storey building, with a mixture of one, two, three and four-bedroom properties.

The development will also include a communal open space and play area.

Objections were submitted to the council focusing on issues such as over-development of the site, flooding concerns on Auchmill Road and increased traffic in the area.

But councillors unanimously backed the scheme, which will see developer First Endeavour LLP pay nearly £370,000 towards improvements in the community.

Those will include extending Bucksburn Academy and reconfiguring Brimmond Primary.

Planning committee convener Marie Boulton said: “It’s much-needed in the city and it’s not just about families. There’s a mixed offering with single occupancy as well as family offerings.

“People are looking for housing and I think the design lends itself well. It will be a very nice area for people to live in.”

She added: “I think it’s really important. There is a lot of housing on the market at the moment but that’s private housing which people have to be earning a certain income to be able to secure.

“We have got around 5,000 people waiting for affordable social housing and it’s very important we get this in place as quickly as possible because a day without a roof over your head is a day too long.

“If we can provide nice affordable accommodation, that’s what we should be doing as a priority.”