Plans for affordable housing on outskirts of Aberdeen recommend for refusal

Plans to build an affordable housing development in the city have been recommended for refusal.

Carnoustie Links Development submitted proposals to build the development on land at Sunnyfield, on the eastern edge of Kingswells.

The proposal was originally submitted for 30 homes but this has since been reduced to 23 to allow for a “landscape buffer” around the northern and eastern boundaries of the site.

City planners have urged councillors to reject the proposals on the basis that it represents a “significant departure” from the local development plan.

In their report they add that the development would “under-mine” the strategy of the plan which seeks to restrict building in greenbelt areas.

Councillors on the planning committee will make a decision on the application when they meet at the Town House on Thursday.