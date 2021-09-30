Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local

Plans for Aberdeen’s first Tim Hortons approved as part of huge UK expansion

By Alastair Gossip
30/09/2021, 12:29 pm
Tim Hortons could soon be coming to Aberdeen, adding to nearly 5,000 premises worldwide.

Plans to build the north-east’s first Tim Hortons restaurant have been backed by councillors.

The Canadian coffee chain is eyeing sites in all major cities and towns across the UK – and has set its sights on the former Craigshaw House site in East Tullos.

Proposals for two drive-thru restaurants, the other a McDonald’s, were approved unanimously by city councillors on Thursday morning.

But developers will have to meet 13 conditions before the public can get their hands on the international chain’s much-hyped coffee and donuts.

Tim Hortons – named after its co-founder, a former ice hockey star – has opened a number of stores across Scotland in recent years, but there are not yet any north of Fife.

Plans are moving forward for further premises in Dundee and Inverness – adding to nearly 5,000 restaurants globally.

Office use ‘unviable’ with high vacancy rates across the city

Formerly offices for Wood Group, Craigshaw House, in Craigshaw Road, was recently demolished having sat empty since November 2015.

Craigshaw House, Tullos, was knocked down as its continued use as offices was deemed 'unviable'.
Craigshaw House, Tullos, was knocked down as its continued use as offices was deemed ‘unviable’.

A planning application was formally submitted earlier this year – and went before the city planning committee with a recommendation for approval.

The proposals go against established planning policy but was backed due to the high vacancy rates in office blocks across Aberdeen – meaning it would be unlikely use as an office development would come to fruition.

Council officers described the proposals as “complementary” to the local area, which is “undergoing significant change”.

The Tim Hortons is estimated to create 40 jobs, with the accompanying McDonald’s bringing another 65.

Aurora Planning, hired by developer CTL Estates to get it through the planning process, said: “If the development proposed by way of this application were to be approved, there would clearly be a net economic benefit, both in terms of the direct jobs that would be created within the proposed units, and in terms of supporting the sustainability of the wider business and industrial area.”