Plans for Aberdeen’s first Tim Hortons approved as part of huge UK expansion

Plans to build the north-east’s first Tim Hortons restaurant have been backed by councillors.

The Canadian coffee chain is eyeing sites in all major cities and towns across the UK – and has set its sights on the former Craigshaw House site in East Tullos.

Proposals for two drive-thru restaurants, the other a McDonald’s, were approved unanimously by city councillors on Thursday morning.

But developers will have to meet 13 conditions before the public can get their hands on the international chain’s much-hyped coffee and donuts.

Tim Hortons – named after its co-founder, a former ice hockey star – has opened a number of stores across Scotland in recent years, but there are not yet any north of Fife.

Plans are moving forward for further premises in Dundee and Inverness – adding to nearly 5,000 restaurants globally.

Office use ‘unviable’ with high vacancy rates across the city

Formerly offices for Wood Group, Craigshaw House, in Craigshaw Road, was recently demolished having sat empty since November 2015.

A planning application was formally submitted earlier this year – and went before the city planning committee with a recommendation for approval.

The proposals go against established planning policy but was backed due to the high vacancy rates in office blocks across Aberdeen – meaning it would be unlikely use as an office development would come to fruition.

Council officers described the proposals as “complementary” to the local area, which is “undergoing significant change”.

The Tim Hortons is estimated to create 40 jobs, with the accompanying McDonald’s bringing another 65.

Aurora Planning, hired by developer CTL Estates to get it through the planning process, said: “If the development proposed by way of this application were to be approved, there would clearly be a net economic benefit, both in terms of the direct jobs that would be created within the proposed units, and in terms of supporting the sustainability of the wider business and industrial area.”