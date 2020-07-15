Plans for Aberdeen swimming pool given the go-ahead

Ambitious proposals to extend an Aberdeen swimming pool have been approved.

Northfield Pool is to be refurbished, and will include a 60-station gym, a multi-purpose studio, group and family changing facilities.

There will also be new flooring and re-tiling, the replacement of fixtures and fittings, new suspended ceilings as well as additional car and cycle parking.

It is expected to reopen in autumn 2021.

A planning application was submitted to Aberdeen City Council in March. Now, plans have taken a step forward after planners gave them the green light.

They have been put forward by Bradshaw, Gass & Hope on behalf of Alliance Leisure Services Ltd for the Kettlehills Crescent premises.

A report which was submitted alongside the planning application stated: “The swimming pool building is of modern construction, currently out of commission and awaiting improvement and construction of the proposed extension.

“The grounds of the swimming pool comprise roughly equal areas of hard standing, access roads and car parking and amenity grassland.”

The extension will adjoin the southern side of the building, and a new car park with 34 spaces will be linked to the existing internal road, with new footpaths for people to travel to the tennis courts and all-weather football pitch.

Nineteen new trees will also be planted, as the proposals include the removal of the existing tree belt to open up the wider site and provide additional car parking.

The pool welcomed more than 60,000 users each year until a plant failure meant it was closed in March 2018.