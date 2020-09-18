Plans for Aberdeen supermarket recommended for approval

Plans for a new supermarket in an Aberdeen community have been recommended for approval.

Aldi hopes to build a new store – which would be its third in the city – at Countesswells Road near the Robert Gordon’s College playing fields.

Representatives from the German firm have already signed a deal with property developer Dandara, and have held meetings with local residents.

Bosses at the chain estimate around 35 jobs would be created in the new store – and city officers have now urged councillors to give the plans the green light.

Aldi’s property director for Scotland, Philip Johnston, said: “We welcome the officer’s recommendation but appreciate the final decision will be taken by elected

members at committee next week.

“Aberdeen remains a key area of growth for Aldi, and if approved, the new food store would not only create 35 in-store local jobs, but Aldi are committed to supporting the local supply chain as well as using local trades during its construction.

“In addition, the modern food store would improve and complement the range and quality of shopping provision locally in an area where we know, from our engagement with the public, there is demand for more choice.”

Aldi has around 860 stores in the UK and has two others in Aberdeen, at Cornhill and the Beach Retail Park.

Earlier this year, it announced plans for a major expansion and intends to build further stores across the north-east.

The plans will be discussed by councillors on the planning development management committee next Thursday.