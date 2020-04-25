Plans for Aberdeen retirement village recommended for refusal

Plans to create a retirement village in Aberdeen have been recommended for refusal by council officers.

Developers Cults Property Group applied for permission to create a development for the elderly, as well as a 50-bedroom care home and 500sqm of retail and community use.

The development, located on Inchgarth Road near its junction with Pitfodels Station Road, would have required a link road to be created between Inchgarth Road and North Deeside Road, transforming two fields and scrubland.

However councillors on the planning management committee, which meets next week, have been recommended to refuse the application.

A total of 301 representations were received regarding the development.

Planners have said the site is a “significant departure” from the local development plan.

A report, which will be put before councillors on Thursday, said the plans are contrary to Aberdeen’s green belt policy.

It added: “The proposal would result in significant tree loss and have an adverse visual impact on views of the site and short and long-range views across the site from public viewpoints on North Deeside Road, Inchgarth Road and the Deeside Way.

“There would be a detrimental impact on the character of this stretch of the Deeside Way, adversely affecting its value for recreation and a detrimental impact on the natural environment by virtue of the consequent reduction in habitat and erosion of the network of green space.”