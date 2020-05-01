Plans for Aberdeen retirement community approved despite recommendations

A development for the elderly in an Aberdeen community has been approved – despite officers recommending it for refusal.

Plans for the site at Inchgarth Road in Cults have been granted planning permission in principle.

Cults Property Development Company Ltd wants to create a residential-led project for retired or elderly people.

It would include 95 homes incorporating affordable housing, a 50-bedroom care home and 500 square metres of space for retail or community use.

The developer will be required to make contributions towards core paths and open space, while 25% of the housing on the site must be affordable.

It would also be due to make a contribution towards health service provision.

More than 300 representations were made by members of the public, including 278 which were supportive of the application.

Council officials recommended the application for refusal as it would be contrary to green belt policy contained in the city’s local development plan. They also cited the visual impact and “significant” tree loss among the reasons for the recommendation.

However, members of the council’s planning committee voted to approve the application.

The meeting is not available live to the press or public due to coronavirus. However, a recording will be made available later today.