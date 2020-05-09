Plans for new Aberdeen restaurant approved

A former Aberdeen bookmakers is to be given a new lease of life after restaurant plans were approved.

Bennett Developments and Consulting submitted plans for the former William Hill site at the Castlegate on behalf of Sava Estates in March.

Now, proposals to turn the currently vacant site into a restaurant have been approved.

No details on the type of restaurant that will be moving into the site have yet been made public.

Designs submitted alongside the application show that to the front of the property there would be a customer dining area, as well as a takeaway waiting area and a servery and bar.

There would also be a customer toilet, and an accessible toilet.

To the rear, plans show a kitchen to be installed, as well as a store room and refuse storage.

A statement from the applicants said the plans would see the property “re-energised and transformed into a quality restaurant.”

It added: “Whilst the previous use may have provided a service to the community one can’t but help wonder if perhaps a more socially appealing use might be more apt and whether or not a use such as this being proposed might not better enhance this location.

“The restaurant will continue to be accessed via the existing doorway direct from the Mercat Cross.

“Upon entering the restaurant, on the right hand side will be a servery/bar with a small waiting area where customers availing themselves of the takeaway service can be served.

“The introduction of this new restaurant will bring activity to the space and in the evenings and in the winter, the splay of light from the restaurant will illuminate this part of the space creating a safer and more secure environment engendering a sense of well being which is so essential in the creation of place.

“It is one of the great benefits of food and drink uses that many of them animate their surroundings and create a dynamic and vibrant ambience.”

Daniel Lewis, development management manager at Aberdeen City Council, said: “The proposed use would be a commercial leisure use compliant with the vision of the city centre as envisioned by the City Centre Masterplan.

“Subject to a condition restricting the food preparation operations that can take place without the installation of adequate extract ventilation equipment, it is considered that the development would not harm the amenity or viability of any neighbouring uses.

“The new use would be sited in the heart of the city centre, and would be capable of being accessed by a range of transport modes, including sustainable and active travel.”

It is anticipated that the opening hours for the restaurant will be from Sunday to Thursday, 10am until 11pm, and 10am until midnight on Friday and Saturday.