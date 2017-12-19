Plans for Aberdeen pub makeover withdrawn

Plans to refurbish an Aberdeen bar have been withdrawn.

An application for planning permission to carry out work on The Globe Inn was submitted to Aberdeen City Council in October.

The proposals had sought permission for alterations to the ground floor of the venue on North Silver Street in Aberdeen city centre.

They included the removal of fixed seating and a fireplace, as well as the addition of a partition behind the bar and relocating the sink behind the bar.

However the applicant, Mitchells & Butlers, has now withdrawn the plans.

Nobody from the Globe was available to comment.