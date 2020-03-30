Plans for Aberdeen fusion restaurant get go ahead as boss pledges jobs

Plans for an Aberdeen city centre restaurant serving fusion food have been given the go-ahead.

The former Cafe Culture and Soupz site on Aberdeen’s Union Street, near Soul Bar, can now be turned into a new restaurant following approval from Aberdeen City Council.

The application was submitted by Ken Mathieson Architectural Design Ltd on behalf of Alan Massie of Carlton Rock.

It’s planned to rejuvenate the site, which is currently lying empty, and turn it into a licensed restaurant serving a mix of fusion foods, including Asian and European meals.

In an Aberdeen City Council report, development management manager Daniel Lewis said: “The proposed change of use is compliant with the vision for the city centre as envisaged by the City Centre Masterplan.

“The new use and associated kitchen extraction equipment would not adversely affect the character or amenity of the surrounding area.

“The external works have been designed and would be discreetly sited with due consideration for the context of the area and would preserve the historic environment.

“The site is easily accessible by a range of different modes of transport, including sustainable and active travel.”

It’s anticipated the public opening hours of the restaurant would be between 11am and midnight from Monday to Sunday, with the kitchen not operating after 11pm.

The menu is planned to be seasonal, using locally sourced produce.

An example of a proposed menu has been given as soup, salads, spring rolls, crispy pancakes or dumplings for a starter, seafood, a range of meats, vegetarian option, curry, chow mein and satay for meals, and cheesecake, ice-cream, fruit salad and a cheese plate for dessert.

The applicants added they were looking to invest and grow business in a way that positively contributes to the area and will lead to employment in the community, including part-time and seasonal work for the large younger student workforce in Aberdeen.