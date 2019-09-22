Plans for Aberdeen City Council owned bus service move forward

Plans for a council-owned bus service in Aberdeen have moved a step closer.

The issue is to be discussed at the meeting of Aberdeen City Council’s city growth and resources committee next week.

First Aberdeen operates services in the city but is up for sale.

Now a report, which will be submitted at next week’s meeting, has recommended the council’s director of resources should monitor the sale position of the firm.

Councillors will then be updated at the committee’s meeting on February 6, with recommended next steps to be discussed.

The report states: “As First Bus continue to progress the sale process the council will continue to monitor the position. At present the director of resources has indicated an informal, without prejudice noted interest in the sale.

“As with any sale of this nature, the company have appointed external advisors to facilitate the sale process through the open market.”

Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden previously said: “Obviously a lot of residents in the city depend on the bus service so we will be watching to see if there’s any part we can play and make sure a reliable bus service continues in the city.”