Plans for 99 new Aberdeen homes recommended for approval

Council officers have recommended plans to build up to 99 new homes alongside retail space in an Aberdeen community be given the go ahead.

Bancon Homes and William Guild’s Managers applied to Aberdeen City Council for planning permission for a residential-led mixed-use development of up to 99 homes and up to 2,000 square metres of retail space south of North Deeside Road, Milltimber, in May this year.

The application will now be heard by the local authority’s planning development management committee, which will meet on Thursday.

Council officers have recommended that planning permission in principle is approved, citing that such a decision would be subject to conditions and a legal agreement to secure developer obligations towards the provision of affordable housing, core path network, primary and secondary education, healthcare and community facilities.

The Cults, Bieldside and Milltimber Community Council lodged an objection with the plans, stating they hoped to see the site reverted to green belt status.

It falls under the OP114 allocation under the Aberdeen Local Development Plan (ADLP), which is still being finalised for the coming years.

A consultation was also held in November 2019, where more than 100 people attended and 32 written representations were made, with a second event held in December 2019 with more than 50 attendees and 22 written responses made.

A report which will be heard by councillors next week states: “The application has been referred to the planning development management committee because the proposal has been subject to more than 6 timeous letters of objection, and an objection has been received from Cults, Bieldside and Milltimber Community Council. The development was also advertised as a potential departure from the adopted Aberdeen Local Development Plan.

“Subject to the use of conditions and a legal agreement, the proposed development is considered to comply with the general principles of Scottish Planning Policy.

“Although the residential element of the proposal is greater in terms of number of units than the figure indicated in the OP114 allocation of the ALDP it is considered that the applicants have adequately demonstrated that a maximum of 80 residential units could be accommodated on-site by way of submission detail contained in a masterplan and supporting information.

“The retail/ office commercial use element is proposed in line with the floor space indicated in the OP114 allocation.

“There are no material planning considerations that would warrant refusal of planning permission.”