Plans for 78 new Aberdeen homes recommended for approval

A new housing development in an Aberdeen community looks set to be given the go-ahead next week.

Plans for 78 homes at the site at Friarsfield, on Kirk Brae in Cults, are due to go before Aberdeen City Council’s planning development management committee next week.

Local authority officers have recommended the proposals for approval ahead of Thursday’s meeting.

The development, which is located next to part of the under-construction Friarsfield project, is on land at Kirk Brae which is earmarked for residential development under the council’s local development plan (LDP).

Once completed, it would consist of 16 different types of home – including a mixture of detached, semi-detached and terraced houses.

It has also been altered since it was first submitted to the council, with a reduction in the number of properties from 82 to 78 and plans for flats being removed.

Planning documents also outline proposals for open space, footpaths and play areas at the development.

A report prepared ahead of the committee reads: “The proposal seeks detailed planning permission for the erection of 78 residential properties with associated accesses, parking, landscaping and other associated works.

“The proposal has been amended since the original submission with a reduction in numbers from 82 units to 78, various revisions to the overall layout of the development and the replacement of the proposed flatted properties with a row of terraced dwellings.

“Areas of open space would be located along the southern boundary of the site, with associated planting, footpaths and a children’s play areas proposed within the site.

“A small ‘feature’ area of open space would be located within the north-east section of the site, with other small areas of planting located throughout the development. The proposal would also connect into the existing SUDS basin (which is to be extended to facilitate the development), which is located within the site to the immediate east, within the green corridor around the Cults Burn.”

The plans have been recommended for approval despite objections relating to the loss of open space, surplus housing and noise disturbance, as well as concerns over access to Foggieton Woods.

Outlining the decision to recommend approval, officers said: “The proposal is considered to comply with relevant policies of the Aberdeen local development plan and its associated supplementary guidance, and where there is policy tension, these have been justified by other material considerations.

“There are no material planning considerations that would warrant the refusal of consent in this instance.”