Plans for 78 homes in Aberdeen suburb backed by councillors

Councillors have backed plans for a 78-home residential development in an Aberdeen suburb.

The homes will be built on land north of Kirk Brae in Cults, at Friarsfield.

The proposals will allow CALA Homes (North) to continue building in the area, where it has been doing so since 2018 through developments Cults Park and Craigton Mews.

Work on the new homes is expected to begin early next year.

Ross Maclennan, land director at CALA Homes (North), said: “We are very pleased to be able to move forward with our plans for this site, which will include a selection of high quality two, three, four and five bedroom homes, complementing our previous and current developments in the area.

“We have created several flourishing neighbourhoods in Cults over the years and established strong relationships with local schools and businesses. We also recently completed the new Friarsfield link road, a key piece of infrastructure for the community. We look forward to beginning work on this new development.”