Plans for 70 apartments and homes submitted by council for Aberdeen community

Plans to build more than 70 apartments and homes in an Aberdeen community have been lodged.

Aberdeen City Council has submitted two planning applications for Tillydrone, which forms part of its housing programme for 2022.

One of the applications is for land north of Harris Drive, where it is proposed to build 31 apartments, with the other for land north of Coningham Road, next to the Harris Drive site, for 41 residential units, including 31 apartments and 10 houses.

Homes at Harris Drive, which is the site of the former St Machar Primary School, will be set over three/four-storey buildings, while the site at Coningham Road, the site of the former Aberdon Care Home, will be a mix of three/four-storey apartment buildings and two-storey semi-detached houses.

It’s hoped that construction would begin in August, subject to planning consent, with the delivery of the homes planned by summer 2023.

A statement from Aberdeen City Council said: “‘The Tillydrone Housing project’ is part of the wider Aberdeen City Council Housing Programme 2022. The purpose of the wider housing programme is to address a long-term shortage of affordable social rented housing in the city.

“Aberdeen City Council understands the need to address the continuing shortage of affordable social rented housing. ACC is therefore undertaking a new build housing programme, creating an opportunity to deliver 21st-century housing that is of high quality, economical, sustainable, energy-efficient and incorporates a degree of flexibility to meet the future needs of tenants.

“Within the programme, there are seven sites across Aberdeen city; Summerhill, Kincorth, Tillydrone, Greenferns, Greenferns Landward, Wellheads and Craighill.

“Development at Tillydrone will be located on two plots: the now-demolished St Machar Primary School, on Coningham Road, and the now-demolished Aberdon Care Home, on Harris Drive. The development plots lie immediately adjacent to the proposed new Riverbank Primary School.

“The two development plots are physically separated by Conningham Road and therefore comprise two separate planning applications, but both have been carefully coordinated to ensure a cohesive and fully integrated development proposal, creating a pocket neighbourhood of distinction and character, with a genuine sense of place, within the wider and rapidly evolving Tillydrone context.”

In the two developments, plans include apartment buildings surrounded by and embedded in the landscape, with ‘careful consideration’ given to the integration of car parking, landscape and amenity around the site.

All apartments would also be designed to be accessible for wheelchairs and would have wet rooms to all ground floor flats.

Aberdeen City Council has also said it will be using a “dementia-friendly” design to “aid orientation and movement internally and externally.”

There would be two apartments per floor, with no more than four floors to help aid community and neighbourliness.