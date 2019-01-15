Plans for £550,000 revamp of Aberdeen train station submitted

Plans for a £550,000 revamp at an Aberdeen railway station have been approved by the council.

ScotRail submitted two different building warrant designs to refurbish the current ticket office and first class lounge.

One warrant, with work valued at £300,000, will see the existing ticket hall and lounge changed to facilities that can be used as either shops or food and drink outlets – however it is not clear which at this stage.

The second warrant, for work valued at £250,000, will see the creation of a new retail kiosk.

Both submissions are for the first phase of works, which only excludes internal and external glazing.

Aberdeen City Council accepted the warrants.