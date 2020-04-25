Plans for 550 new homes in Aberdeen recommended for approval

A new 550-home development in an Aberdeen community has been recommended for approval.

Cognito Oak LLP hopes to build the residential-led mixed-use development including community and sports facilities at Cloverhill in Bridge of Don, near Murcar.

Councillors will discuss the application at a meeting of the planning development management committee on Thursday.

Economic impact reports into the scheme have suggested it will create 40 new jobs as well as 290 construction posts.

Around 165 of the homes would be affordable housing and there would also be open space retained.

It is proposed that the homes would be accessed from two points on the A92, a main central access where a new signal junction would be created, and a second opening further south which would be a left-in, left-out layout.

It would also reduce the speed limit on the A92 to 40mph, as well as a temporary 20mph speed limit as part of its safe routes to schools plan around school start and finishing times.

Bridge of Don Community Council strongly objected to the proposal, stating that the site should be retained for business and industrial use, which it is currently zoned for in the Aberdeen Local Development Plan.

A total of 123 letters of support for the development were made, with three objections and two neutral contributions.

A report, which will be heard before councillors next week, states: “This application represents a departure from the 2017 Aberdeen Local Development Plan, specifically in relation to its zoning for business/employment land.

“Nevertheless, the proposal is able to satisfy many of the other requirements of the plan in relation to the provision of an appropriate residential environment and mitigating the impacts of the development.

“It is evident that Aberdeen has an abundant supply of available employment land, such that the development of this site for an alternative site while maintaining a generous supply for future use.”