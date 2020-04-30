Plans for 550 homes backed by Aberdeen councillors

Councillors have backed plans for more than 500 homes in an Aberdeen community.

Cognito Oak’s plans to build 550 residential properties at Cloverhill, to the east of Ellon Road, have been approved in principle.

The proposals also included community facilities and retail space, which is valued at more than £3 million of investment to the area.

At least £1 million will be put towards the expansion of the nearest primary school and the medical practice at Scotstown.

Although the land is earmarked for business use, councillors have given the plans the green light as it will be rezoned as residential in the city’s new local development plan.

The planning committee meeting is being held by video call due to coronavirus. A recording will be made available later today.