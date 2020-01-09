Plans for 550-home Aberdeen development to be discussed

Plans for a major housing development in an Aberdeen community are to go under the microscope when the city council’s planning development management committee meets next week.

Proposals for a mixed development of around 550 homes, community, sports and retail facilities at the Cloverhill site in Bridge of Don will be discussed at a pre-determination hearing on Wednesday.

An application for planning permission in principle for the site, which lies east of the A92 Ellon road, was lodged last July.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A report has been submitted to the council’s planning committee ahead of the meeting.

Among the proposals in the report is a reduction of the speed limit on the Ellon road from 70mph to 40mph.

A temporary 20mph limit is also proposed on the road as part of the developer’s safe routes to schools plan. New junctions providing access to the development would also be constructed.

The report states: “As the application seeks permission in principle, the layout plans provided should be treated as an indicative representation of how any final scheme may look, rather than a settled proposal.

“Full details of design, architectural treatment and various other matters would be established through the planning authority’s consideration of future applications for the ‘approval of matters specified in conditions’, which would be subject to the relevant neighbour notification, consultation, and reporting processes at that time, providing further opportunity for members of the public to make representation.”