Plans for 500 new homes in Aberdeen to be discussed

A meeting is to be held ahead of a decision on whether to approve plans for more than 500 homes in a city community.

The pre-determination hearing on the proposed Cloverhill development in Bridge of Don will be held on January 15.

It has been arranged as the plans are a “significant departure from the local development plan”, according to Aberdeen City Council.

The site is currently earmarked for business and industrial use in the local development plan.

The plans consist of around 550 homes, community, sports and retail facilities and open space, as well as infrastructure.

Planning consultants Halliday Fraser Munro said in a statement the application would “create a new sustainable community, sitting between the Bridge of Don and Aberdeen beach, providing a high quality, sustainable and healthy lifestyle for its residents, businesses and the wider community”.

However, Bridge of Don Community Council has already lodged a formal objection to the plans.

The organisation said: “The Bridge of Don Community Council strongly object to this application and the existing use in terms of the approved LDP should remain, that being Business and Industrial Use.”