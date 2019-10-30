Plans for 41 Aberdeen flats withdrawn

Plans for a development of more than 40 flats in Aberdeen have been withdrawn.

Proposals had been submitted to Aberdeen City Council for a residential development of 41 flats over four storeys, as well as car parking and landscaping, at 22 King’s Gate.

But the application has now been withdrawn by CALA Management Ltd and Voluntary Services Aberdeen (VSA).

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Documents with the plans had stated: “The site offers an opportunity to create a new flatted block of a scale appropriate and in keeping with the adjacent villas and larger individual plots.

“The sloping nature of Kings Gate and the tall existing trees along the southern boundary assist with the integration of the proposed building.”

They added: “The new flatted block provides an opportunity to enhance and contribute to the existing residential accommodation within Richmondhill Court and Richmondhill Place.”