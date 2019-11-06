Plans for 30 new homes in Aberdeen community approved

Proposals to build 30 new houses in Milltimber have been approved by planners.

Stewart Milne Homes applied to the city council earlier this year to build the properties on land west of Contlaw Road.

The site would be made up of 22 four- and five-bedroom detached homes and eight semi-detached two- and three-bedroom properties in what has been described as a “sought-after” site by developers.

There would also be two children’s playparks and seating areas, as well as landscaping.

A report by city council planning bosses said there would be no negative impact on the surrounding area as a result.

The document also said the new development would not have a significant impact on the environment.

The report added: “The site layout has been designed sympathetically to retain a significant amount of natural open space and wildlife habitats and, where that is not possible, to mitigate the impacts of the development on those features accordingly.

“The proposals would therefore not have a significant detrimental impact on the character or function of the Green Space Network, nor on existing natural habitats and species.

“It is considered that the development of 30 dwellings in the form proposed is acceptable.

“It would not result in the over-development of the site, would not have an unacceptable impact on the character or amenity of the surrounding area, and would not result in the loss of a valued area of open space.

“The development has also been designed with due consideration for its context and would make a positive contribution toward the character and appearance of the surrounding area.”

Three letters of objections were received by the council, with concerns being raised about overcrowding at Milltimber Primary School and Cults Academy.

A previous council report suggested a developer obligation contribution of around £500,000 could be used to reconfigure the two schools.

Cults, Bieldside and Milltimber Community Council gave the project its support and welcomed the blueprints for two children’s playparks.

A spokesman for Stewart Milne Homes welcomed the decision and said their designs reflected the feedback they received from the local community.

He said the nearby woodland would also be kept so locals could continue using it.

The spokesman said: “We are pleased our planning application has now been approved following confirmation of the section 75 agreement.

“Our final design takes account of feedback from the local community and the new homes, in this much sought-after location, will sit within a carefully designed layout which has been shaped by the existing informal walking routes.

“We’ve created a green corridor running through the site, linking to a wetland feature and an adventure space for children.”