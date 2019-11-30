Plans for 258 homes at Aberdeen waterfront backed

Planners have supported proposals to build a new residential waterfront development in the city.

Aberdeen Harbour Board applied for planning permission to build around 258 homes on a strip of land between the River Dee and South Esplanade West, with project bosses claiming it represents a “major opportunity” to revitalise this area of the city.

The plans, which were lodged last year, also include the creation of a 503sq m ground-floor retail unit and a central public square between the middle blocks.

A total of six letters of objection have been submitted against the plans, including from two fish processors, a rowing club and martial arts school located on South Esplanade West.

Objectors have claimed the street is a busy and diverse industrial environment and “unsuitable” for residential development, while concerns have also been raised that seven-storey blocks would be “too high” and the lack of parking in the area.

But planners have encouraged councillors on Aberdeen City Council’s planning committee to approve the application, on the basis developers agree to deliver affordable housing, community facilities, sports and recreation, open space and healthcare.

They argue a “satisfactory residential environment” can be created which “avoids undue conflict with the adjacent commercial uses”.

The report said: “All flats would have river views and adjoin an enhanced and expanded riverside parkland.

“All ground-floor flats would have dedicated areas of private outdoor amenity space.

“Although the area is still primarily commercial, the proposed development would remove all such uses from the north-east side of South Esplanade, thereby changing its character to a partly residential environment.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A total of 110 parking spaces have been proposed in parking courts between the blocks and a further 258 cycle spaces would also be provided on site.

But the report claims the proposed development is “highly accessible” by sustainable modes of transport including bus routes, the national cycle network and within walking distance of the bus and rail stations.

It adds that car ownership levels are “likely to be relatively low” given the provision of car club spaces and overprovision of secure cycle spaces.

In his objection, George Wallace of Master Wallace Blackbelt Academy said their objection is based solely upon the “lack of public parking”.

He added: “The current location already struggles to cope with the amount of parking required for incumbent business employees and visiting customers under the current parking spaces and kerbside restrictions already in place.”

Aberdeen Harbour Board declined to comment ahead of a decision being made by councillors at the Town House on Thursday.