Plans for 220 homes near north-east village approved

Plans for more than 200 homes in a north-east village have taken a step forward.

Castlehill Housing Association (CHA) wants to build a mixture of houses south of Balmedie on land at Chapelwell.

Planning officers at Aberdeenshire Council have approved the proposals in principle for 220 properties.

It comes after the local authority and homebuilder made a legal agreement, known as a section 75, for the developer’s contributions.

However, a further application will need to be submitted by the developer for full planning permission.

A planning report said: “This application is for permission in principle only, as such there are no details of the style, or layout of the properties.

“Castlehill Housing Association as the developer are promoting the site as providing a 50% affordable housing contribution.”