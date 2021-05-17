Plans for £21 million food and drink hub set for approval by councillors

Councillors have been urged to approve plans for a new £21 million food and drink hub on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

Led by Opportunity North East (ONE), the proposal is designed to develop the region’s food and drink industry, with a focus on innovation, productivity and sustainability.

It is hoped it will increase high-value exports and create new jobs, as well as play a key role in green economic recovery and help businesses deliver on net-zero goals.

Named SeedPod, it forms part of plans to double the size of the north-east’s £2.2 billion food and drink sector, and is aimed to increase sector turnover by 5% per annum.

One hopes work on the project will begin later this year, with around £10m of funding provided through the Aberdeen City Region Deal.

Plans for the facility, to be located at the Scotland’s Rural College campus at Craibstone, will go before Aberdeen City Council’s planning development management committee later this week.

Councillors asked to give backing

Ahead of the meeting, local authority planners have recommended councillors give the proposals the green light, subject to a number of conditions and the signing of a legal agreement.

Although the development would not fully comply with the current local development plan, because it would require the release of a small part of a wider opportunity site, council officers noted “material considerations provide sufficient justification for a departure” from the document.

They also said the site was selected as the best from a possible 18 around the north-east.

The report to the committee reads: “At the request of the planning service and to allow for a proper assessment of the proposal, the applicant’s agent undertook an options appraisal of all suitable sites in and around Aberdeen city, both within Aberdeen City Council’s administrative area, but also those applicable within the Aberdeenshire area.

“Given the ambitions for the project, future business allocations and greenfield opportunity sites were also considered. Of the 18 sites, scores ranged from the lowest of 48 to the highest of 78 with particulars of the top five sites being provided in greater detail.

Site preferred for transport links

“This site was the preferred site due to its connections with SRUC, a key partner organisation for the project, its proximity to infrastructure links including the AWPR (providing good connectivity to locations with Aberdeenshire), the airport and the city, its accessibility by other modes of transport and its suitability for a future research facility as per the Local Development Plan allocation.

“The position of the development within the site and adjacent to the existing SRUC campus complements the overarching vision of SeedPod, given that SRUC shall be an integral partner.”

Councillors will discuss the plans when they go before the planning committee on Thursday.