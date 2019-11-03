Plans for £200 million energy park at site of former north-east paper mill progress

Plans for a £200 million state-of-the-art energy park on the site of a former north-east paper mill have taken a step forward.

Agile Energy Recovery has submitted a proposal of application notice (PoAN) for the site within Kirkwood Commercial Park.

The firm is proposing to build a low-carbon facility, with the Energy Recovery Facility (ERF) being the main catalyst.

The ERF has been developed in response to Scottish Government’s national zero waste strategy and recovers energy from waste which cannot be recycled.

The developer claims the energy park will reduce the need for landfill across the north-east by receiving around 200,000 tonnes of pre-treated non-hazardous waste.

That will generate around 20MW of energy, enough to power around 62,000 homes, and has the potential to produce 80MW of heat – heating around 32,000 homes and businesses.

Agile Energy’s managing director Alf Robertson said: “As the first phase of our vision to develop a world-leading, low-carbon energy park, the Energy Recovery Facility is a vital component and the main catalyst for achieving this.

“By utilising proven energy from waste technology, we can create new business and employment opportunities in the north-east, while playing an important and strategic role in helping to address the Scottish Government’s forthcoming ban on the landfilling of biodegradable waste.”

Earlier estimates claimed the number of jobs created at the site could reach 600, with an estimated benefit to the local economy of £50m each year.

Mr Robertson added: “As a combined heat and power plant, this facility will be able to provide local businesses with electricity cheaper than they would otherwise get from the National Grid.

“Over the coming months, the development team and I look forward to presenting our proposals to the local community, answering questions and importantly gaining local feedback.”

The first round of consultations on the plans are due to take place in December over three days.

They will be held in Kintore Primary on December 3 from 6.30-9pm, Port Elphinstone Community House from 4.30-8.30pm the next day and in the Acorn Centre from 4.30-8.30pm on December 5.

Agile Energy plans to formally submit a planning application to Aberdeenshire Council in the first quarter of 2020.