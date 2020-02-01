Plans for 20 new homes in north-east village backed by planners

Plans for 20 new homes on the outskirts of a north-east village have been backed by planners.

Malcolm Allan Housebuilders Limited has applied for permission to build the properties near Kemnay.

There would be a mix of two and three-bedroom homes.

A report said there have been 16 objections to the blueprints with concerns raised about road safety, pollution and the impact on schools and health facilities.

Kemnay Community Council has also said it is against the plans and members have fears over flooding.

A document by Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure boss Stephen Archer said: “The proposal has been subject to detailed consultation, and is it considered that all matters raised in the objection received from Kemnay Community Council, and letters of public comment have been addressed throughout this.”