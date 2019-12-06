Plans for £150 million transformation of Aberdeen street take step forward

Plans for the £150 million transformation of a major Aberdeen street have taken a big step forward.

The vision for Queen Street would see more than 300 homes built and incorporate a civic hub, enhanced heritage features and public space.

Aberdeen City Council’s city growth and resources committee has approved the development programme, if agreement can be reached with public sector partners.

The Queen Street project’s estimated value is approximately £150m, with development planned to take place between next year and 2026.

One aspect of the proposal is for Police Scotland to work with the council on the potential for co-locating in Marischal College and other sites.

Council bosses are hoping the site’s location next to the Arts Centre, Lemon Tree and Marischal East, including Anatomy Rooms and City Moves, plus Peacock Visual Arts nearby, will also encourage more cultural businesses to come to that particular area.

The committee heard yesterday the project’s next steps will involve further talks with all the various interested parties and site investigations.