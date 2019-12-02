Plans for 140 new flats on site of Aberdeen office block take step forward

Plans for more than 100 homes on the site of an Aberdeen office block have taken a step forward after it emerged council chiefs have no environmental concerns for the site.

A new application was received by Aberdeen City Council last month which, if approved, would see up to 140 apartments built on Gallowgate.

The development would occupy the land occupied by the Greyfriars House office building, which is vacant.

It would also include car parking, access and other infrastructure.

The plans, which would see the homes built on a brownfield site, are being led by civil engineering firm Ramboll and council chiefs have now written to bosses to inform them an environmental impact assessment will not be necessary.

In a letter to the developer, the council’s development management manager Daniel Lewis said: “Given the brownfield, hard-landscaped nature of the existing site and the lack of any designated or locally important sites within close proximity, there is very limited potential for any significant environmental impacts.

“It is not anticipated the development would result in any significant environmental impacts.”

A decision on the application is expected to be made in due course.